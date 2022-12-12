City Girl Got Time: Yung Miami Calls DJ Akademiks A B*tch Ass N*gga, Goes To War On Twitter

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another struggle involving DJ Akademiks. This time (Dec. 12), the influential troll is waging a Twitter battle with Yung Miami, and it’s mostly stemming from Diddy.

Actually, the cause is Akademiks finding the need to comment on Diddy announcing that he had a new baby daughter, and what the implications are for YM, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Brother Love’s alleged significant other. Apparently, the new bundle of joy is not YM’s leading to plenty of questions and tea-sipping slander. Enter Akademiks.

Clearly, YM was none too pleased with the perpetual most hated’s commentary that included calling her the side chick.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!,” she tweeted, before getting specific and who she was talking to.

She added, “Akademiks my name ain’t dick so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of Nigga my uncle doing life sentences for BITCH ASS NIGGA!!!!!.” she tweeted.

Never one to back down from a struggle, Ak retorted with, “Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that nigga go together real bad… that nigga had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment.”

This one may last a while…24 hours. Peep the slander from the peanut gallery pile on, which always proves to be entertaining when Akademiks in involved, in the gallery.

Regardless of how Ak tries to play, Caresha is not with the sh*ts.

