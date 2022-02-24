DJ Akademiks Feels The Wrath of Megan Thee Stallion & Twitter After Tweeting False Tory Lanez Case Details

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Wednesday (Feb.23), DJ Akademiks inserted himself into the Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez drama when he decided to hop on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet that Lanez’s DNA was not found on the gun used to shoot the Houston rapper in the foot. Word of Akademiks running his gums quickly got to Thee Stallion. She sounded off on him via her Instagram Stories, venting her understandable frustration about the ‘false narratives’ being reported about the case that has now been pushed back to April.

Court ain’t even started yet so why y’all ready to start lying. I know some of y’all blogs on payroll but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS. And to my haters, keep making yourself look stupid IDC. Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Y’all tryna win a social media campaign and this is MY REAL LIFE. Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!

Just to make sure Akademiks knew she was speaking about him, Thee Stallion directly mentioned the “media personality” in another post asking, “Why are you lying? What did you gain, “following up in another post:

What’s even more fucked up is this shit is all public record and nobody even cares to read. Only thing that happened in court was it got pushed to April 5th…but y’all will get a lie trending..Imagine how I feel…reliving this shit everyday publicly. It hurts, I’m so tired.

Of course, our good sis decided to share a receipt. She dropped text messages between herself and Lanez, with the Canadian artists dropping plenty of pleas apologizing for the night of the shooting, claiming he “can’t change what he did,” and that he feels “horrible.”

Lanez would respond and got real spicy claiming that he was apologizing for having sex with both Thee Stallion and her now former best friend writing in a tweet, “Good Dick had me fucking 2 best friends….and I got caught… that’s what I apologized 4… it’s sick how u spun it tho.”

Lanez further added, “U can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one..not today.” The Good News rapper clapped back at Lanez, writing on Instagram:

Fucking two best friends, nigga youSHOT ME. YOU KNOW WHATS WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR. YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THAT’S NOT TRUE. WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING, JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AIN’T DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY DAMN SELF. YOU THINK ITS OKAY TO SHOOT ME THEN HARASS ME ONLINE AND MAKE IT LIKE THIS WAS SOME WEIRD CAT FIGHT WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU.

Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine decided to get in on the action inviting Lanez to meet up for a fade. “Put the phone down, let’s link. You n me, aint nothing to talk about,” Fontaine wrote on Twitter, adding, “Don’t tweet nothing, see me.”

Lanez puffed up his chest and directly responded to Pardi, writing, “We’ve had this encounter, you did nothing. Put your phone down, big fella.”

DJ Akademik’s then decided to find some courage and clap back at Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t have to respond to Wakademiks because Twitter was quick to point out he only seems to have this energy for women, but not for people like Vic Mensa or The Migos when they checked him.

But the punctuation on all of this is that what Akademik’s initially tweeted wasn’t even said in court. A senior reporter from Rolling Stone shared actual court transcripts stating Lanez’s lawyers were “retaining an expert with respect to DNA” to “review and confirm the LAPD analysis,” which they claim works in their favor.

What a mess this has become. Thee Stallion is just trying to live her best life and has to worry about her record label trying to keep her through shady practices and get justice for being shot.

You can peep more reactions to the drama in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Christian Vierig / Getty

DJ Akademiks Feels The Wrath of Megan Thee Stallion & Twitter After Tweeting False Tory Lanez Case Details was originally published on hiphopwired.com