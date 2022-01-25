DJ Khaled, LL Cool J & More Show Off Friends & Family Louis Vuitton Air Force 1’s

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The much-hyped and highly anticipated Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1’s are still yet to be auctioned off (not raffled) and while you can bet that only the deepest pocketed individuals will be taking home a pair, some celebrities are already getting blessed with Virgil’s latest creation and letting everyone know as much.

Taking to social media to inform all that they are part of chosen few, celebrities such as LL Cool J, DJ Clark Kent and DJ Khaled have had hypebeasts in a frenzy as they’ve been showing off the goods on IG. While LL Cool J and DJ Clark Kent have humbly confirmed that they’ve received a pair, DJ Khaled went the extra mile to show his kicks off as he not only took to the Miami Heat game in a pair, but rested them on a matching Louis Vuitton pillow on the floor of the FTX Arena in Miami.

Can’t even be mad at that to be honest. He even got a red pair while everyone else is getting the orange joints. DJ Khaled just got it like that. It is what it is. Craziest part is y’all know they got these for free. The perks of being a celebrity with a plug. Check out the posts of the aforementioned artists and others who were lucky enough to get a pair below.

