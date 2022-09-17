The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was trending on Twitter, and it had nothing to do with basketball, unfortunately. Social media has been questioning what Rivers is into sexually after peeking into his Twitter likes and seeing he hit the like button on some very raunchy porn.

Friday night (Sep.16), Twitter sleuths noticed the unusual activity taking place on Rivers account when it was liking unusual adult content. Immediately the consensus was Rivers’ account was hacked, and that is indeed the case.

Per The New York Post:

Multiple reports from Sixers reporters indicated that Rivers was hacked.

“I’m told Doc Rivers’ Twitter account was hacked, and the Sixers were able to undo the likes, and they are getting his account back to full working order,” tweeted John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Doc was informed by a friend about the bizarre activity on his account, and it is being taken care of by the team.”

Paul Hudrick, who edits Liberty Ballers, a Sixers blog on SB Nation, added: “Confirmed through a source that Doc Rivers’ Twitter account was compromised, and the team was working overnight to address it. All of the content has since been unlike, and Rivers has full access to his account again.”

Though, Hudrick clarified, as of Saturday morning, there were still some hiccups.

You Know Twitter Had Jokes About Doc Rivers

Even though the sketchy likes have been scrubbed, the damage has already been done, and Twitter got their jokes off.

The Philadelphia Sixers are trying to come into the season on a new note after having two seasons marred in controversy thanks to now Brooklyn Net Ben Simmons, they don’t need any more drama.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

Sixers Say Doc Rivers’ Twitter Account Was Hacked After His Likes Shown He Liked Raunchy Adult Content was originally published on cassiuslife.com