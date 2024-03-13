Listen Live

Drake, Nelly, Rick Ross Lead Our Favorite Houston Rodeo Takeover Moments

Published on March 13, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake

Source: General / RODEO HOUSTON

It was another record shattering night for Bun B, as the third installment of this Houston Rodeo Takeover series featured artists from coast to coast and gave fans an electrifying night they likely won’t soon forget.

RELATED: Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for ‘act ii’

RELATED: Drake Signs Texas Born Rapper

Things kicked off with West Coast icons E-40 and Too Short, with things quickly kicking into high-gear as Short offered up his biggest hit to date, 2006’s “Blow The Whistle,” which got fans more than ready for live performances by Nelly and The Ying Yang Twins.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Rick Ross lead his onstage performance with the anthem “Hustlin’” and also put it down for the MIA with his hits “BMF,” and “MC Hammer.” Philly’s own Eve hit the stage with her classics “Tambourine,” and “Blow Your Mind,” and rap newcomer That Mexican OT paid homage to The Lone Star state before tearing into his smash single, “Johnny Dang.”

Bun B

Source: General / RODEO HOUSTON

Keeping in line with all things H-Town, Slim ThugLE$ and Lil KeKe arrived inside the arena..slab style. The trio circled the inside of the NRG in their custom rides to a roar of applause. And of course, Houston’s newest celebrity resident, Drake, wowed the crowd with an explosive performance of hits including “God’s Plan,” “Sicko Mode,” and “Energy.”

CLICK HERE for clips or scroll below for vid and photos

 

Drake, Nelly, Rick Ross Lead Our Favorite Houston Rodeo Takeover Moments  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. This moment is so H-Town

2. Rick Ross

Rick Ross Source:RODEO HOUSTON

Rick Ross offered fans many of his biggest hits at the Houston Rodeo 

3. Nelly

Nelly Source:RODEO HOUSTON

Nelly was one of the most anticipated acts of the night and did not disappoint 

4. Eve

Eve Source:RODEO HOUSTON

Eve came out to a very warm reception

5. Bun B

Bun B Source:RODEO HOUSTON

Another legendary year in the books for Bun B and the Houston Rodeo

6. The Bawss

7. What’s his FAVORITE word

8. Houston turned into Nellyville during this set

9. It’s always a party when The Ying Yang Twins show up

10. Iconic Hip Hop moment with DMC and Bun

11. Drake has been in love with Houston for a long time

12. The Boy

13. It’s a H-Town Thing Baby

14. That Mexican OT held it down for The Lone Star State

15. International Players Anthem

16. Special Edition

17. Trill or False with G-Man and DJ J-Que

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

20 items

Congrats! Kash Doll Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child

Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Coke & Gun Charges in Georgia

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

17 items

Drake, Nelly, Rick Ross Lead Our Favorite Houston Rodeo Takeover Moments

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close