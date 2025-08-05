Listen Live
Drake Pelted With Toilet Tissue & Water Bottles During Amsterdam & London Concerts

Published on August 5, 2025

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty / Drake

Videos have hit the internet showing fans pelting Drake with water bottles and toilet tissue while he continues to perform overseas.

According to multiple reports and TikTok videos, not all fans attending the Canadian Hip-Hop star’s shows are happy with the 6 God, as some are throwing objects at the rapper. A post on X, formerly Twitter, claims the bad behavior is due to Drake not delivering a performance worthy of the price of admission.  

Drake, standing on the stage, hyping the crowd while asking them to sing his songs, is not what folks paid for, and is what is leading to fans chucking water bottles and toilet paper.

In one of the videos, Drake gets hit in the face with a bottle, while in others, you can see toilet paper being thrown and landing behind the “God’s Plan” crafter with his team quickly picking up the tossed items.

There haven’t been any videos of Drake threatening to stop the show if the dangerous behavior continues during his performances. So he seems to be taking it in stride and not punishing everyone for a handful of people acting stupid.

Drake’s touring abroad has been in the headlines lately, especially following his battle and loss to Kendrick Lamar. During some of his performances, Drizzy co-signed “f*** Kendrick Lamar” chants. 

Throwing objects at performers has become an alarming trend, and we wish fans would stop, as someone can seriously get hurt.

You can see reactions to Drake being blessed with TP and water bottles in the gallery below.

Drake Pelted With Toilet Tissue & Water Bottles During Amsterdam & London Concerts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

