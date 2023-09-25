Drake Roasted For Rocking New Hairstyle Featuring Rainbow Hair Clips

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

He’s received many critiques on his hairstyles over the past decade, but none more than when he decided to ditch the clipper and grow it out. The decision went from his classic mini-fro to braids in no time, which led to countless jokes.

Now again, he’s gone for shock value with his latest style, which features his curly hair parted in the middle with multicolored barrettes lining the front of the new ‘do. He finished the fit with a black tee that appeared to have a rottweiler on the front and baggie black leather pants.

It wasn’t Drizzy who decided to troll the internet because the picture was initially posted by Houston artist Talameshia, who stood next to him in the picture.

To make Drake’s new hairstyle even more hilarious, Talameshia included a clever caption comparing their appearance.

“Just some Houston lightskins with our curls poppin,” she captioned the photo.

In recent months, he was made fun of for a similar style, but instead of his hair being oiled down, it was in two giant afro puffs with two matching pink barrettes.

Ahead of the Oct. 6 release of his For All The Dogs album, Drake has stayed in the news for other controversies and the theatrics he’s pulled along the It’s All A Blur tour.

Earlier this week, he was under fire for the cover art to his latest single, “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA.

The artwork featured a photo of Halle Berry covered in slime at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The actress took to Instagram with a post that read, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman!”

It was later revealed that it was about Drake because she denied his request to use the photo to advertise the song.

“He did have his people call my people call my people and I said NO. I didn’t like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway! You see…that is the disrespect. Not cool!” she sounded off in the comment section.

See how social media’s reacting to Drake’s latest hairstyle below.

