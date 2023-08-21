The Morning Hustle
Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Elon Musk Looking To ‘X’ Out Block Feature; Social Media Up In Arms

Published on August 21, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

X.Com Logo - Elon Musk Photo Illustration

Source: NurPhoto / Getty


It seems that ever since self-proclaimed “free speech advocate” Elon Musk bought the platform formerly known as Twitter, he has been doing everything in his power to run it to the ground.

First, he took away the free verification process for notable figures and made the “blue checkmark” a paid feature for everyone. Then there was the software errors and “data limits.” And then he renames the platform X, making it the butt of everybody’s joke.

Now, “Space Karen” (as Twit… uhh… X users are calling him) is looking to make another stupid – and possibly dangerous – change.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Musk tweeted in response to a post from @teslaownersSV about reasoning to block an account, as opposed to muting.

His response: Eliminate blocking altogether!

He tweeted, “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature,’ except for DMs.” His reasoning: “It makes no sense.”

As it stands now, we still have the blocking feature on the platform, which prohibits the blocked from seeing the blocker’s account, following them, or contacting them.

Understandably, folks are worried because eliminating the block feature would open the floodgates for online harassment and other extreme online behavior.

For the record… No, Elon. “Muting” is not enough, as “muted” accounts can still follow and reply to tweets.

As for why he wants to do this, we don’t know. But until something happens, we will continue to block whoever we choose… including Elon at this point.

Check out the response to Elon Musk’s latest idea below!

 

Elon Musk Looking To ‘X’ Out Block Feature; Social Media Up In Arms  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Hypocrisy at its finest.

2. You may have a point there…

3. Part of the plan?!

4. Chaos… Total chaos.

5. The real danger in this…

6. Well tell us how you REALLY feel!

7. We have our thoughts…

8. Yup… Pretty much.

9. At this point, that’s what we’re hoping.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close