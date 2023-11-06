2023 continues to be a blessed year for Get Up’s own Erica Campbell. Campbell’s hit single “Feel Alright (Blessed)” has been nominated for a BET Soul Train award for Best Gospel/Inspirational. The category is a who’s who of Gospel including Pastor Shirley Caesar, Kirk Franklin, R&B star H.E.R., and rising star, Fridayy.
The 2023 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
Check out the nominees and their songs below
Best Gospel/Inspirational award
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
- “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
- “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
- “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
- “The Journey,” H.E.R.
- “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin Among BET Soul Train Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Nominees was originally published on getuperica.com
1. “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
2. “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
3. “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
4. “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
5. “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
6. “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
7. “The Journey,” H.E.R.
8. “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Former NBA Player Joe Smith Freaks Out After Finding Out His Wife Has An OnlyFans
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Lil Uzi Vert Announces Plans to Retire After Luv is Rage 3 Album
-
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are Reportedly Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating
-
NBA Under Investigation By DOJ For Alleged Violations Targeting BIG3 League