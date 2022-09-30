The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and one of the first stops was Off-White’s runway show. Seated front row were some of today’s industry heavy-hitters. From a very stylish Erykah Badu and Naomi Campbell to our little mermaid Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DG, the star-studded event was a night of a fashion lover’s dream.

The luxury brand debuted its Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in front of fans of the brand and friends of late designer Virgil Abloh. Today would’ve been Abloh’s 42nd birthday, making the show extra special for attendees. In an interview with Vogue , Image and Art Director of the brand Ibrahim Kamara said, “The show is a celebration, and it’s also about hope. Hope is opening doors, and that is something Virgil did beautifully until the very end.”

The royal blue runway setting matched the SS 23 collection that hit the catwalk. Rich blues, off whites, and black hues embodied the line, and the front-row attendees gave us a look at just how good the collection looks. If you missed the fashion fixtures that decorated the coveted front row, take a look at the celebs who attended Off-White’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Erykah Badu, Halle Bailey And More Light Up Off-White’s Front Row For Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com