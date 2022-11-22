HomeArts & Entertainment

Fans Raged At ComplexCon's Concert Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Clipse & Nigo [Photos]

 
Over the weekend, Complex gathered thousands of streetwear and music enthusiasts in Long Beach to celebrate another year of ComplexCon. The specially-curated two-day festival came equipped with an impressive concert lineup, featuring artists like Clipse and Lil Uzi Vert. Check out a concert recap inside.

ComplexCon is an expertly-curated festival of the future, bringing together the world’s most influential brands and artists for an immersive and unforgettable two days of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more. Add your energy to ours and experience the future.

The festival is programmed to be unlike any other experience. There were conversations and panels featuring some of the most fascinating minds in pop culture like actor and director Michael B. Jordan and actor Jonathan Majors, who spoke about their upcoming film, Creed III. Fans enjoyed the huge marketplace and first-to-world exhibits and art installations by the world’s leading creative artists.

One of the best moments throughout the festival featured some of music’s best talents. The high-energy musical acts spanned throughout the two days and the final night featured a curated set by DJ and producer Nigo, who is best known for creating notable streetwear brand A Bathing Ape. In addition to his fun set, ComplexCon brought out artists Ski Mask The Slump God, Clipse, Kodak Black and Lil Uzi Vert.

Check out the full setlist:

  1. Morë Tonight – NIGO
  2. Tokyo Drift – Teriyaki Boyz
  3. ZOCK-ON! Teriyaki Boyz ft. Pharrell & Busta Rhymes
  4. Catch Me Outside – Ski Mask The Slump God
  5. Faucet Failure – Ski Mask The Slump God
  6. OOGA BOOGA – Ski Mask The Slump God
  7. Take A Step Back – Ski Mask The Slump God
  8. Let The Smokers Shine the Coupes – Pusha T
  9. Brambleton – Pusha T
  10. Just So You Remember – Pusha T
  11. What Happened To That Boy – Clipse
  12. Mr. Me Too – Clipse
  13. Hot Damn – Clipse
  14. Grindin’ – Clipse
  15. Punch Bowl – Clipse
  16. Skrilla – Don and Kodak Black
  17. ZeZe – Kodak Black
  18. Hit Bout It – Lil Yachty ft Kodak Black
  19. Roll in Peace – Kodak Black
  20. 5KRT – Kodak Black
  21. I’m So Awesome – Kodak Black
  22. There He Go – Kodak Black
  23. No Flockin – Kodak Black
  24. Super Gremlin – Kodak Black
  25. Space Cadet – Lil Uzi
  26. XO Tour Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert
  27. Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

Check out photos from the unforgettable experience below:

1. Lil Uzi Vert Sporting A New Look

Lil Uzi Vert Sporting A New Look Source:Complex

2. Nigo With A Live DJ Set

Nigo With A Live DJ Set Source:Complex

3. Pusha T Set The Stage Ablaze

Pusha T Set The Stage Ablaze Source:Complex

4. Ski Mask The Slump God Rockin’ Out

Ski Mask The Slump God Rockin' Out Source:Complex

5. He Sent Love To The Crowd

He Sent Love To The Crowd Source:Complex

6. Kodak Black Vibin’ On Stage

Kodak Black Vibin' On Stage Source:Complex

7. Lil Uzi E

Lil Uzi E Source:Complex

8. Nigo Had The Crowd Lit

Nigo Had The Crowd Lit Source:Complex

9. So Did Kodak With All His Hits

So Did Kodak With All His Hits Source:Complex

10. That’s Big Pusha To You

That's Big Pusha To You Source:Complex

11. A True Rager

A True Rager Source:Complex

12. Ski Mask Left It All On The Stage

Ski Mask Left It All On The Stage Source:Complex

13. One of the Most Entertaining Performances

One of the Most Entertaining Performances Source:Complex

14. All the Classics

All the Classics Source:Complex

15. We Just Wanna Rock

We Just Wanna Rock Source:Complex

16. All Smiles

All Smiles Source:Complex

17. Unforgettable Show

Unforgettable Show Source:Complex

18. Banger After Banger With Kodak

Banger After Banger With Kodak Source:Complex

19. A Moment

A Moment Source:Complex

20. Fans Were Recording Every Moment

Fans Were Recording Every Moment Source:Complex

21. Wish You Were There

Wish You Were There Source:Complex
