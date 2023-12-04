The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks are eating up the scene as they slay their way through Hollywood to promote the highly anticipated remake of The Color Purple. Fresh off their individual, the fab fashion trio hit a special screening athonoring The Color Purple, where they were guests of honor. The luxurious invite-only event, founded by Trell Thomas aka Trell World, brings together the top industry players to give respective honorees their flowers over fashion, food, and vibes.

Guests and celebrity attendees like Da Brat, Judy, and Zerina Akers graced a purple carpet and enjoyed the songs of a live choir for the ultimate Black experience. Fantasia, Taraji, and Danielle floated through the room in shades of white ensembles.

Fantasia and her stylist Daniel Hawkins have been a match made in fashion heaven as evidenced by her standout style on the Color Purple promo trail. Fantasia dazzled in a stunning Liastublla gown with a corset bodice and lace shirt with Dolce & Gabbana shoes. Taraji P. Henson, who was styled by Wayman + Micah, charmed in a cream sweater dress with cutout and her hair in a half-up/half-down style by Tym Wallace. Danielle Brooks shined in a bridal look by Hanifa.

The group posed for a photo at the end of the event with curator Trell World, who captioned the photo. “Today was love of the purple kind @blackexcellencebrunch @thecolorpurple. So proud and honored to share space with incredible people and so much admiration for this incredible film and the wonderful people behind it @tasiasword @daniebb3 @tarajiphenson @blitzambassador. Christmas Day, I’m back in the theaters to see it!”

Keep scrolling for more pics from the Black Excellence Brunch.

Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson & Danielle Brooks Dazzle In White At The Black Excellence Brunch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com