Fascinating Fashion: This Year’s Most Fashionable Celebs From Zendaya To Britney Spears

A new study reveals the most fashionable celebrities of the year. Celebrated fashion icons like Zendaya, who won the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, and unthinkable fashionista Britney Spears are praised in the list’s Top 15. Check out this fascinating 2022 fashion icons list inside.

The study, conducted by frugal living experts at CommonCentsMom.com, examined Google search data to analyze the past year of Google searches across America for various search terms associated with fashion and style for over 100 of the most fashionable celebrities worldwide. With the collected data, these search terms were combined to give each celebrity a total score to discover the most fashionable women of 2022.

No one is surprised that research suggests Zendaya is the most fashionable female celebrity this year. Just a year ago, the “Euphoria” star was crowned the CFDA Fashion Icon. Americans search for terms associated with her fashion choices a total average of 21,760 times per month. More specifically, Americans search for ‘Zendaya red carpet’ an average of 6,900 times a month, higher than any other celebrity, and ‘Zendaya dress’ 4,300 times per month.

CALL HER RANCH, CAUSE SHE BE DRESSING!

Amongst the list, Ariana Grande comes in at the second most fashionable celebrity of 2022. The famed singer and actress narrowly misses out on the top spot. The term ‘Ariana Grande outfits,’ which is searched a whopping average of 12,000 times per month in America, is searched 21,610 times a month.

Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga follow the most fashionable in the Top 5 list. It’s the latter part of the list that we find most shocking. The late Princess Diana ranks at No. 9 on the list. We can thoughtfully conclude that Queen Elizabeth’s death and Netflix’s “The Crown” series contributed to her influence. Also, the beloved Mrs. Diana happened to throwing many fits.

Now, Britney Spears is our girl, but we didn’t realize fans were headed to Google for “Britney’s Fashions.” According to the research, the famous singer landed at number 15 on the list.

A spokesperson for CommonCentsMom.com commented on the findings saying, “Whether attending a red carpet event or out and about around town, celebrities are always our main source for style inspiration, and this study offers an interesting insight into the women who have been the biggest trendsetters of 2022.”

The list is interesting, and evidently so is America. Comment who you believe the best dressed celebrity was this year.

Fascinating Fashion: This Year’s Most Fashionable Celebs From Zendaya To Britney Spears was originally published on globalgrind.com