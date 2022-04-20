Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit

Festival Style: These Celebs Slayed At Coachella was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Christina Milian The songbird opted for a metallic look when celebrating the weekend at the REVOLVE x The h.wood event. The Zara top, PrettyLittleThing skirt, and Balenciaga sneakers create the perfect comfy aesthetic.

2. KeKe Palmer You may have seen our favorite girl, Keke Palmer, dancing to Migos in the middle of the desert on the ‘gram and thought, “She is always a vibe!” And you’re not wrong. The Thrift + Threads top is giving cowgirl while the Lanvin sunglasses are giving cool girl. Put that together and you got a cool ass cowgirl!

3. Snoh Alegra Wearing a custom look by L.O.C.A, Snoh Alegra came for all of our necks during her performance. The leather-textured jacket paired with the embellished top and bottoms is reminiscent of Selena and we live.

4. Chloe Bailey Chloe said you better treat her like she treats her because look at the material. Seriously, this red material on her glowing skin is a dream. Not to mention the deep cut of this bodysuit. Ray-Ban may as well go ahead and cut the check because she’s making thee frames look like money, honey.

5. Halle Bailey Her sister followed suit in a legally pink, cutout dress showing the perfect amount of skin. Halle is such a subtle yet bold beauty so when she pops out, it’s really a POP OUT.

6. Megan Thee Stallion The Houston hottie kept it authentic in a sexy number by Dolce and Gabbana. Between the boots, the way the suit hugs every single curve, and the glasses, Meg did that. She was feeling herself so much that she released a nee banger paying homage to rap queen, Lil Kim. Which we’d like to think also paved the way for this empowering outfit.