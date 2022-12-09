When God made Morris Chestnut, he broke the mold. At 53 years old Morris Chestnut has retained his dashing good looks and GOAT status. Even his name is delicious. The way Morris Chestnut just rolls off your tongue, whew!
Last night, Morris and the ensemble cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters descended upon LA bringing an overdose of melanin to the premiere red carpet. Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, and Harold Perrineau proved that Black don’t crack. Morris blessed us by showing up in a neatly fit tuxedo and navy dinner jacket and his beautiful bald head glistening like it was buffed by Jesus himself.
And his co-star Taye Diggs also looked dapper with girlfriend Apryl Jones on his arm.
From Morris, to Idris Elba to the M-E-T-H-O-D Man, these Black celebrity men over 50 are aging over fine wine.
Fine A** Black Men Over 50 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty
At 53 years old, Morris Chestnut has brought us classic movie roles like Ricky in ‘Boys N’ The Hood,’ Lance in ‘The Best Man,’ and Keith in ‘Two Can Play That Game.’ Not to mention, his extensive TV catalog, Morris is THEE heartthrob.
2. Idris ElbaSource:Getty
Idris Elba rose to heartthrob status as Stringer Bell in ‘The Wire’ and he’s remained there cushioned until landing movie roles in films ‘Obsessed’ and ‘The Harder They Fall.’ At 50 years old, it seems like Elba gets finer with age.
3. Method ManSource:Getty
Method Man is the original handsome gangster. And he is still fine in what he calls, his “second act.” Method Man, real name Clifford Smith, is 51 and thriving as a rapper-turned-actor.
4. Blair UnderwoodSource:Getty
At 58, Blair Underwood is in the aging-like fine wine category. The famous “Sex and the City” actor made headlines recently for getting engaged to his friend of 41 years.
5. Taye DiggsSource:Getty
Morris Chestnut’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ co-star Taye Diggs also makes our fine over 50 list coming in at 51 years old. Diggs doesn’t look a day over ‘Stella Got Her Groove Back.’