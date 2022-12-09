Fine A** Black Men Over 50

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

When God made Morris Chestnut, he broke the mold. At 53 years old Morris Chestnut has retained his dashing good looks and GOAT status. Even his name is delicious. The way Morris Chestnut just rolls off your tongue, whew!

Last night, Morris and the ensemble cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters descended upon LA bringing an overdose of melanin to the premiere red carpet. Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, and Harold Perrineau proved that Black don’t crack. Morris blessed us by showing up in a neatly fit tuxedo and navy dinner jacket and his beautiful bald head glistening like it was buffed by Jesus himself.

And his co-star Taye Diggs also looked dapper with girlfriend Apryl Jones on his arm.

From Morris, to Idris Elba to the M-E-T-H-O-D Man, these Black celebrity men over 50 are aging over fine wine.

