Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July
According to the Humane Society of the United States, animal shelters tend to see an influx of lost pets on July 4th and we write this to help you understand why. This is confirmed by pet parents who say that fireworks commonly trigger fear and anxiety for their dogs and cats.
Take a look below at some facts about Dogs and Cats not enjoying fireworks.
The fact below are According to a Rover survey.
The post Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July was originally published on wibc.com
1. The majority of dogs (74%) and cats (73%) are afraid of fireworks.Source:Getty
2. 42% of pet parents say their dog has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, and of them, 34% say their pet’s escape attempt was successful.Source:Getty
3. 64% of pet parents say their cat has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, with a 31% success rate.Source:Getty
4. The majority (60%) of pet parents agree that accurate identifiable information is extremely important for their pet’s safety, but despite this, nearly a third (30%) of pet parents admit it’s been six months or more since they last checked the accuracy and legibility of their pet’s ID tag or microchip.Source:Getty
5. Update your pet’s ID tags, people!Source:Getty
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend
-
Every Artist at Kendrick Lamar’s‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert Juneteenth Show
-
Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma
-
Concerts/Shows You Don't Want To Miss This Summer
-
The Morning Hustle App
-
Chrisean Rock Arrested, 9-Month-Old Son Placed in Friend's Care