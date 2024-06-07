Listen Live
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FL

The City Girls, rappers JT, and Yung Miami, were integral to the rise of women in Hip-Hop on the back of the duo’s popular singles and sexy image. However, the City Girls are no longer a group with JT and Yung Miami deciding to part ways, ending months of speculation of it being a rift between the pair.

In a new interview with Complex, Yung Miami explained that she and JT were probably heading in different directions after the release of their last studio album, RAW, back in the fall of 2023. In Miami’s words, the chemistry was off and it appears that the split was amicable for the most part.

From Complex:

At what point did you realize you wanted to put out a solo project?

I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped and it didn’t do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces. We older now, and she was doing her own thing. She on the West Coast, I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting. It just wasn’t working no more. So I think we both was at a point where we were just like, “We probably should just do our own sh*t.”

From what we can gather, the City Girls are now focused on their solo careers as evidenced by JT’s national tour and Yung Miami promoting her new singles and video content.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans of the group had some things to say and we’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
1 item

Chris Brown’s Steamy Fan Photos Go Viral Again

Tasha Smith on the Morning Hustle

Tasha Smith on Balancing Her Dual Roles as Actress and Producer While Promoting Bad Boys Ride or Die

Cast of ‘Sister Act 2’ Performs on The View for 30th Anniversary, ‘Sister Act 3’ In The Works

10 items

10 Best Intergenerational Casting Choices In TV & Film From ‘Queen Charlotte’ To ‘Black Cake’

12 items

Bob Costas Calls Out The Hipocrisy Regarding The Media Coverage For Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark

10 items

50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill To Lobby On Behalf Of Black Liquor Companies, X Upset That He Flicked It Up With The Opps

10 items

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé

39 items

Janet Jackson Tour Setlist

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close