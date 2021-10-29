Gabrielle Union has managed to make it to her 49th year on earth in her 20-year-old face and body. The ageless beauty is currently living some of the best years of her life. After enduring years of fertility issues, Gabrielle gave birth via a surrogate in November of 2018. Since then, her life has been a whirlwind as she juggles motherhood, her career, and being a wife to Dwayne Wade.
Today, the actress turns 49-years-old and we’re celebrating her in the best way: by looking back at all the time she gave us hair envy. From her recent big chop, to her natural locs, to her long braids and everything in between, we love every style she rocks! In honor of the actresses’ special day, let’s look back at five times Gabrielle Union gave us hair envy!
Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. This Natural Blow OutSource:Getty
We were loving this natural blow out look on the actress as she made a red carpet appearance at an event.
2. Jumbo Side BraidSource:Getty
While in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, the actress was spotted wearing this jumbo pony tail which she wore braided and left hanging over to one side.
3. Straight Back Feed-In BraidsSource:Getty
Here, the actress attended the 2019 Teen Choice Awards wearing these straight-back feed-in braids and look stunning as she posed for the cameras ahead of the event.
4. Pixie CutSource:Getty
Here, the actress attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and looked stunning in this short, pixie cut that framed her face and matched her stunning smile.
5. High PonytailSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union hopped onstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. How gorgeous is this simple ponytail? The actress flipped her ends for a flawless vintage look.