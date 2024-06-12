Listen Live
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

1017 Memorial Day Giveback

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Forner 1017 artist Enchanting has passed away at age 26.

It was reported that she was in critical condition from a suspected overdose that led to her untimely passing.

 

Per reports from The Shade Room, a representative from her management, she was suffering from withdrawals.

Gucci Mane also sent his condolences on Instagram following the news of her passing.

Enchanting joined Gucci’s label in 2020 and departed after the release of 2022’s No Luv.  In 2023, the Texas native also contributed  “He Can’t Reach” with New York rapper Maiya The Don for the season two soundtrack of “Rap Sh!t.”

We are sending love and prayers to her family at this time.

Keep scrolling for more reactions after news of her untimely passing.

The post Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26 appeared first on 92 Q.

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

My First Time: Maleigh Zan Remembers Meeting Timbaland

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

10 items

10 Kodak Black Songs for his 27th Birthday

7 items

Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

8 items

Drake’s Soccer Dad Style Roasted To Bagger Vance Smithereens On Xitter

10 items

10 Tems Songs for Her 29th Birthday

15 items

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

BET Awards 2022 - Show

Ray J and Princess Love Spotted Together at Wedding in NYC

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close