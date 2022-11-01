Netflix’s Hit Limited Series “From Scratch” Reshapes The Way Fans View Love, Life & Marriage

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Netflix’s newest drama series “From Scratch” has captured the hearts of several fans. The must-watch limited series, starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea is a heart-wrenching show, which has reshaped the way many fans view love, life and marriage. Read more about the show and check out fans reactions inside.

“From Scratch” debuted on the streaming platform Oct. 21st. Though it was less than two weeks ago, the tragic story has captivated countless viewers’ attention, leaping into the streamer’s top 10 TV chart. Subsequently, fans have been an emotional wreck, sharing their love and sadness for the moving series online.

The limited series, based upon a true story, follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Saldaña), an American student studying in Italy, who meets and falls in love with Lino (Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. When Lino faces health issues and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together.

There are eight heartbreaking episodes all titled after their shared love for art and food. The couple meet and eventually marry in the beautiful city of Florence. The series moves quickly through their relationship and they soon begin their own lives in the City of Angels – Los Angeles.

Though both of their families were not pleased with their decisions in love, Amy’s family came around before they wed and supported them while they got on their feet. It took Lino’s fall to illness for his family to accept him again after he first went against his father’s wishes, choosing his dreams and American love over his traditional Sicilian family.

Saldaña and Mastrandrea are joined by Danielle Deadwyler as Zora, Kellita Smith as Lynn, Keith David as Hershel, Judith Scott as Maxine, Paride Benassai as Giacomo, and Lucia Sardo as Filomena, who round out the talented cast. Alongside the beautiful, heartfelt story, the skilled actors help depict the love story’s many complexities in an engaging and relatable way.

“From Scratch” is sure to take you on an emotional rollercoaster.

Watch the trailer for the new Netflix series below:

Be sure to stream “From Scratch” on Netflix.

Check out fan reactions to the series below:

