Gabrielle Union Admits She Split Bills 50/50 With Dwyane Wade, Twitter Implodes

Dwyane Wade , saying their budget is “50/50” and setting off heavy discussions online.

The actress and author recently sat down for an interview as part of the Bloomberg Originals Series and shared that detail in conversation.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50,” she said. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back that is like, ‘You better work! You better work! You want to sleep in? Somebody might not eat.’ And it’s hard. It’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on that.”

The comments created a stir on social media, with many debating such a decision given that Union enjoys a stable film and television career and Wade has earned an estimated $200 million during his time as the superstar former guard for the Miami Heat.

The Deliver Us From Eva actress also spoke about confronting a “scarcity mindset” while raising a family and how she’s had to shift her thinking. “I have more responsibilities for my money,” she said. “I get nervous. Like, ‘Oh god, that movie didn’t open. Well, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?’ … I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”

Union and Wade have been married since 2014. The two welcomed their daughter Kaavia in 2018 via surrogacy, a move they made in light of Union’s struggles with infertility. In her 2021 memoir, You Got Anything Stronger? she detailed how she went through eight miscarriages as well as eight failed in-vitro fertilization attempts. The 50-year-old is also a stepmother to the NBA Hall-Of-Famer’s three children from his previous relationships – Zaire and Zaya, from his relationship with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, and nine-year-old Xavier with his mother, Aja Metoyer.

