Cosplayers were excited to kick off Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023 with fantastic takes on their favorite comic book and pop culture icons. On day 2, the gloves came off because of some eye-popping cosplay.

Friday, October 13, was not a bad day by any stretch of the imagination. It was a day full of fun and excitement as Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023 was in full effect.

Just like Thursday, cosplayers flooded the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in droves to show off the costumes they had been working on all year long just for this moment, and they damn sure did not disappoint.

On Day 2, we definitely stepped into the Spider-Verse as all kinds of Spider-Men and Women greeted us. This year, Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, from the latest Sony animated feature, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, was a popular choice, especially with the ladies.

Not to be outdone, Spider-Ham from Into Spider-Verse popped up too.

Captain America was definitely in the building, Steve Rogers fresh off his fight with Thanos in Endgame, and the new holder of the Cap’s mighty Vibranium shield, Sam Wilson.

Of course, Miles Morale was in the building, and it was our favorite version from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, the 2020 suit.

Other Fantastic New York Comic Con Cosplay Moments

One word: amazing.

In the world of video games, we got to choose our fighter select screen from Mortal Kombat, which was absolutely glorious.

One cosplay moment that definitely took our breath away was the moment Queen Akasha stepped on the Javits Center main hall floor.

Honestly, it was the best cosplay of the day.

That was Day 2, and we will be in the building for Day 3.

You can see more photos in the gallery below.

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com