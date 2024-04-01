Get Ready Barbz! Here’s The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List

Nicki Minaj is one of the many artists that have hit the road on tour for 2024. But fans are curious what songs from her long list of hits she will be performing on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Below is the set list for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour courtesy of Setlist.Fm so you can ensure you don’t miss any of your favorites and there aren’t any slip-ups in your rapping on show night!
1. I’m the Best (Shortened)
2. Barbie Dangerous
3. FTCU
4. Hard White (Shortened)
5. Press Play
6. Win Again (Shortened)
7. We Go Up (Shortened)
8. Big Difference (Shortened)
9. Beep Beep
10. Pink Birthday
11. Feeling Myself
12. Favorite (Shortened)
13. Cowgirl
14. High School
15. Needle
16. Ganja Burn
17. Chun-Li
18. Red Ruby Da Sleeze
19. Barbie World
20. Roman’s Revenge (Shortened)
21. Monster
22. Fallin 4 U
23. Right Thru Me (Shortened)
24. Save Me (Shortened)
25. Here I Am (Shortened)
26. Let Me Calm Down
27. Nicki Hendrix (Shortened)
28. Super Freaky Girl (Shortened)
29. Anaconda (Shortened)
30. Pink Friday Girls (Shortened)
31. Super Bass
32. The Night Is Still Young (Shortened)
33. Moment For Life
34. Starships
35. Everybody (Encore)
