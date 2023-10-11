Get To Know Mehgan James And The Entire Cast Of VH1’s ‘Basketball Wives Orlando’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ladies, it’s game time! All eyes were on Florida this week as

VH1’s Basketball Wives

Orlando premiered on October 9.

Nine new women, including reality TV star and personality, Mehgan James, have taken their place on center court. We can’t wait to get to know the leading ladies.

Keep scrolling for cast info and what to expect from your newest reality TV obsession, Basketball Wives Orlando.

VH1 first announced its new franchise series in September. Described as “a fresh look at how the women of the Orlando basketball scene navigate the competitive world of sports,” the inaugural season will give audiences a peek into “how taxing the NBA life can be, along with the people who have to experience it daily.”

Why do we love Basketball Wives?

For those unfamiliar, Basketball Wives is the brainchild of Shaunie Henderson (O’Neal), the ex-wife of NBA all-star Shaquille O’Neal. The show first aired in 2010, running five seasons in Miami until 2013.

According to BOSSIP, the cast then transitioned to LA and premiered in 2011, running for five seasons. Following this, VH1 announced in 2017 that the original series would be revived and relocated to Los Angeles. The combined two shows became one mega production with just Basketball Wives. In addition to Shaunie, franchise favorites include Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, Malaysia Pargo, and Tami Roman.

The ladies telling their stories in Orlando are Ashley Snell, Danielle Miller, Lyndzie Marble, Mackenzie Hyatt, Mehgan James, Morgan Bledsoe, Mulan Hernandez, Nique Brown, and Nikki Nicole.

While each will bring spin and flavor to the show, Mehgan James is one of the most recognizable. She’s being dubbed as the show’s “OG.” The bombshell has appeared on other reality show favorites, including Baddies ATL and Basketball Wives Los Angeles.

Get to know Mehgan and her fellow castmates below. Basketball Wives Orlando airs after Basketball Wives LA Monday evenings on VH1.

