Well, it’s got nothing to do with the team’s on-the-field performance and everything to do with its second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. He may only have three wins under his belt in his first professional season, but now word has it that he’s winning off the turf.

The drama all started on Instagram when Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne posted a photo of himself and girlfriend Abbey Gile while on the beach with a caption of “Word on the street.” Gile is Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, and Gilne is a former Brigham Young University teammate of Wilson’s. This led to her being called a “homie hopper” in the comment section.

Gile then fired back with some unexpected tea of her own.

Alongside two crying laughing emojis she wrote that Wilson, her high school sweetheart and now ex “was sleeping with his mom’s best friend … that’s the real homie hopper.”

Gile has since deleted her Instagram and Milne has closed the comments on the Instagram post.

Wilson, the 22-year-old quarterback at the center of the drama, has yet to respond to the rumor and has moved on with model Nicolette Dellanno as the two have been spotted out several times together, including at a Yankee game last month.

Twitter, however, has gotten word of the gossip and has exploded with jokes. Check out some of the best ones in the gallery below:

Got That Dawg In Him: Twitter Explodes After NY Jets QB Zach Wilson Allegedly Slept With Mom’s BFF was originally published on cassiuslife.com