Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Kevin Durant Requests Trade From Brooklyn Nets, NBA Twitter In Shambles

Kevin Durant Wants Out of Brooklyn

The Kevin Durant experiment is coming to an end in Brooklyn as quickly as it began. Senior ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the Woj bomb on Twitter timelines confirming the shocking news.

“Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

According to Wojnarowski, both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the Brooklyn Nets after Irving opted into his deal on Monday. There was “a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade,” sources told the Disney-owned sports network.

Durant reportedly has the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns on his wishlist of teams, but the Nets are in control and are said to be working on the best deal possible.

KD has four years left on his contract, and there will be no shortcomings when it comes to teams looking to land a superstar such as Kevin Durant, who is once-in-a-generation basketball talent.

The Brooklyn Nets, at one point, were the best thing to happen to New York City when Durant joined Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. Things got interesting when James Harden joined the squad.

Harden eventually had enough of Irving’s anti-vaccine shenanigans, and his part-time play demanded a trade and landed in Philadelphia.

Now, the Brooklyn Nets are shaping up to be one of the biggest flops in the history of the NBA, and NBA Twitter is having a field day, as expected. “Kevin Durant leaving the Warriors to prove he could lead his own team and then requesting a trade the same year Golden State wins again is… wild,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other reactions to the unprecedented news include:

Welp, we guess we will never know now. We are intrigued to see who the Nets will get in return, if Kyrie Irving will remain on the team and how Ben Simmons will handle this.

Photo: Jim McIsaac / Getty

