Gucci & MLB Step To The Plate With New Logo-Heavy Collection

Published on June 10, 2023

Gucci x MLB 2023 collaboration

Source: Gucci x MLB 2023 collaboration / Gucci


With baseball season heating up, there’s some accompanying gear for the fashion heads in the stands.

MLB is hooking up with Gucci again to keep baseball fans in some lux threads and rep their team as stylishly as possible.

Gucci does its best to keep things sporty with track jackets, New Era fitted caps, and collegiate jackets with select team names –like the Yankees, Athletics, Twins, Red Sox, and Pirates–  sewn onto the back.

But in true Gucci fashion, the legendary fashion house had to offer more elevated options which include camp collar bowling shirts, loafers with a gold plated Yankees logo atop a red and green Gucci band, and the iconic slip-on shoes done up in a buttery smooth red leather with a large San Francisco Giants logo.

Purses will also be available as well as dad hats that will have Gucci’s monogram print with MLB teams’ logos front and center.

If you have no team allegiances and are trying to restore the feeling of the early aughts fitted hats with every major team’s logo, there’s a denim jacket and pair of jeans available to cop with a similar vibe.

Per usual with Gucci, be ready to blow a bag to cop the pieces you covet most with prices starting at $690 for the caps and up to $13,500 for the jeans.

The entire collection is available now on Gucci’s site and the new Meatpacking District outfitter in New York.

Get a better look at the offerings below.

Gucci & MLB Step To The Plate With New Logo-Heavy Collection  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

