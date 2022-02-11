Gunna & Chloe Bailey Appear To Be Official, Twitter Comes With The Comments

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Gunna continues to ride high on the heels of the successful debut week of his latest album DS4Ever, along with rumors of a romantic connection with Chloe Bailey . It appears the pair are allegedly making things official after images of the pair displaying public affection for one another made their rounds online.

Gunna and Chloe Bailey were snapped by the paps while out and about in Hollywood getting in some shopping in the ritzy Sunset Plaza. The two looked cozy in the images that made it to the outlets, even holding hands in one close-up shot.

As it stands, neither has yet to confirm the relationship but it appears to be a real union after Chloe appeared on one of Gunna’s tracks from his third studio album.

The reaction from Twitter has been, in a word, brisk. Some folks feel like Chloe Bailey could do better than Gunna while others are properly saluting the union. Check out the reaction from all sides below.

