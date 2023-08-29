Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman! Top Roles & Appearances, RIP!

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is an important piece in both cinema and culture. Known for his powerful portrayals of historic figures, and strong heroes, he cemented his place in history with the groundbreaking role of King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” which celebrated black power and took his career to another level. His roles as Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up,” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” were very big roles that also solidified his career. His performances not only showcased his extraordinary acting range but also his commitment to bringing unsung stories to life.
Tragically passing away in 2020, Boseman’s impact extends beyond his on-screen roles; he displayed strength and resilience while privately battling cancer. His work continues to inspire aspiring actors and children, leaving a long legacy of excellence, representation, and the significance of storytelling in film.
Check out some of his most popular roles below!
1. Black PantherSource:Getty
Chadwick plays T’Challa, the leader of Wakanda and Marvel’s Black Panther.
2. 42Source:Getty
Chadwick plays Jackie Robinson who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He defied major league baseball’s notorious color barrier by being the first African American in the MLB.
3. MarshallSource:Getty
Chadwick plays Thurgood Marshall who faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP.
4. Get On UpSource:Getty
Chadwick plays James Brown who was born in extreme poverty in 1933 in South Carolina and survived abandonment, abuse, and jail to become one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.
5. Message From The KingSource:Getty
Chadwick plays an outsider who travels to Los Angeles to bring those responsible for his younger sister’s disappearance to justice.
6. 21 BridgesSource:Getty
After uncovering a massive conspiracy, a NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two young cop killers.
