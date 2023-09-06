Happy Birthday Famous Dex! Favorite Dex Moments! Dexterrr!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Famous Dex, was born today September 6, 1993. If you know anything about Dex, then you know that he rose up in the rap scene during the mid-2010s. Coming from Chicago, Dex’s style combines energetic trap beats with catchy melodies and often features his signature ad-libs like “Dexter”! He first began receiving attention from SoundCloud, where he released a string of mixtapes and singles that showcased his unique personality.

One of his mainstream breakthrough moments came with the viral hit “Pick It Up” featuring A$AP Rocky in 2017. Dex’s music often explores themes of partying, drugs, & personal experiences. His animated delivery sets him apart from his peers. However, we saw some of these things lead Dex to legal troubles and struggles with substance abuse.

Famous Dex’s impact on the rap scene continues to be felt, and he remains an important figure, known for his unique blend of trap and melodic rap that has touched a younger generation of hip-hop fans.

Happy Birthday Famous Dex!