The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Black fathers deserve all the praise andis the perfect reminder to celebrate them while negating untrue stereotypes perpetuated by false narratives. Despite attempts to diminish Black fathers, they are dedicated, supportive, and caring figures in their children’s lives.

And these celebrity dads are shining examples of Black dads getting it right in the fatherhood and style department.

“Parenting has its ups and downs and you’re going to make mistakes, but the biggest reward is being around,” Jay Z told GQ in 2011 . “Providing — that’s not love. Being there — that’s more important.” And when Diddy was a presenter at the 2022 Oscars, bringing his daughter as his date, he told Entertainment Tonight, “First of all, the biggest thing that’s going on tonight, me bringing my daughter to this because she’s an inspiring actress and we get to have a date, and I’m just so excited, and I’m just so stunned.”

From Jay Z and Blue Ivy’s courtside swag to Kanye West’s billionaire style rubbing off on his daughter North or Diddy bringing his daughters to the most illustrious red carpets, here are six super stylish daddy/daughter duos.

Happy Father’s Day: 6 Stylish Daddy/Daughter Duos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com