HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Drops ‘GTA 6’ Trailer Early After Crypto Dweebs Leak It, X Users React

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rockstar Games set a date for the world to come together and trailer 1 for GTA 6. Those plans changed thanks to some crypto dweebs who leaked it, forcing the game studio to drop it a day early.

Remember when things used to feel like events? That’s no longer the case, with everything seemingly “leaking” now.

Social media was set ablaze when the GTA 6 trailer leaked on X, formerly Twitter. The video was a rip with a crypto dweebs logo plastered across it, but that didn’t stop eager gamers from watching it.

The account that initially leaked the trailer was quickly suspended, with Rockstar Games working hard to pull the videos down.

Eventually, Rockstar Games confirmed the leak and said you know what, f*** it and hit the go live button so fans could enjoy the trailer as it was intended to be viewed.

“Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

What Does The Trailer Confirm?

The 1:30 trailer, backed by Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road,” confirms the game will feature its first female protagonist, Lucia.

It will have a Bonnie and Clyde vibe, return to Vice City, and take the ratchet shenanigans we loved in GTA V to another level.

“Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet,” a press release read.

The game is also dropping on PS5, Xbox Series S | X, PC is still a mystery.

X Users Are Losing Their Sh*t

Of course, social media is on fire, and the reactions to the new GTA 6 trailer are all over the place.

Some gamers are reacting to the game coming out in 2025, meaning they will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the game.

Other reactions are just pure jokes about what Rockstar Games will do to the leaker when they eventually find out who the culprit behind leaking the most highly anticipated game trailer of the year was.

We know Rockstar Games will bring the hammer down on that clown.

But until then, if you haven’t done so already, watch the trailer for GTA 6 below and hit the gallery for all the hilarious reactions.

—

Photo: Rockstar Games / GTA 6

HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Drops ‘GTA 6’ Trailer Early After Crypto Dweebs Leak It, X Users React was originally published on hiphopwired.com