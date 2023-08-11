Hip Hop 50: The Greatest Female Southern Rappers of All Time

There’s no denying the significant impact women have had on the hip hop genre; and it goes without saying that you don’t want to cross a woman from the south. Her unfiltered lyrics hit close to home, her style defies convention, and her will to succeed puts her male peers to the test.
Today, August 11th, marks the 50 anniversary of hip hop, and we decided to curate a playlist of the greatest southern female rap artists of all time. The male-dominated music industry of the past is history, and the extensive roster below will demonstrate the progression women have made in rap and hip hop in the south.
Listen to some of our favorite songs by female rap legends from the south who paved the path for today’s artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Glorilla, and pioneers like Trina, Missy Elliot, and Gansta Boo.
1. Trina-Da Baddest B
2. Missy Elliot-Work It
3. Gangsta Boo- Where Dem Dollas At
4. Princess and Diamond of Crime Mob – Stilettos
5. Mia X- You Don’t Wanna Go 2 War
6. Megan Thee Stallion- Captain Hook
7. Ghetto Twiinz – Mamma’s Hurting
8. Latto-Put it on the Floor
9. Glorilla-FNF
