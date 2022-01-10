Hip-Hop Songs Sampled From The Songs Of Mtume [Listen]

James “Mtume” Forman left an undeniable mark on music. Mtume’s career includes a Grammy-award for writing the Stephanie Mills classic “Never Knew Love Like This Before” Roberta Flack’s “The Closer I Get to You” and worked with a who’s who in R&B including Miles Davis, Phyllis Hyman, Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Mary J. Blige and more.
He found success of his own with the band named “Mtume” after his given name, meaning “messenger” in Swahili. He was given the name after joining Hakim Jamal and Maulana Karenga’s US Organization, a Black empowerment group. The group would go on to record the classics “Juicy Fruit” and “You, Me & She.” What Mtume didn’t know at the time was the lasting legacy his music would leave in the world of Hip-Hop.
The Notorious B.I.G. sampled “Juicy Fruit” and created the song that made him a star “Juicy.” off of his debut album “Ready To Die.” Keyshia Cole would use the same song and create one of her biggest hits “Let It Go” featuring Missy Elliott & Lil’ Kim.
Others including Jay-Z, Cam’ron, and more have rapped over music sampled by Mtume. Below are the songs and the tracks birthed from the music of James “Mtume” Forman.
1. “Juicy Fruit”
“Juicy Fruit” became one of Mtume’s most notable hits… it birthed…
2. The Notorious B.I.G. “Juicy”
The song ended up becoming the single that put The Notorious B.I.G. on the map.
3. Warren G “This D.J.”
Warren G used “Juicy Fruit” for one of the singles from his debut album
4. Keyshia Cole feat. Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim “Let It Go”
Play this in the club and the ladies will go up!
5. Warren G “Do You See”
Warren G
6. Ne-Yo and Jeremih “U 2 Luv”
7. Theme (For the People)
Comes from the Native Son (Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack) in 1986
8. Curren$y “Anything”
From Curren$y’s 2016 project “Stoned On A Ocean”
9. “You Me and He”
Another Classic from Mtume birthed
10. Cam’ron feat. Freekey Zekey “On Fire Tonight”
Cam’ron and Dip Set mate Freezy Zeeky provide Comedy with bars
11. Mtume “You Are My Sunshine”
From the 1984 album “You Me and He”
12. Sauce Money feat. Jay-Z “Face Off 2000”
This wouldn’t be the last time Sauce Money and Jay-Z connect over a Mtume sample
13. Mtume – Love Lock
From the 1978 album “iss This World Goodbye”
14. Toast 2 Life by Phil Ade feat. Kevin Ross
Young D.C. artists Ade and Kevin ross float on the Love Lock sample
15. Beyond Forever
Another one from the Native Son (Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack) in 1986
16. DMX “Intro”
The intro of DMX’s iconic album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” comes from the track “Beyond Forever
17. Bigger’s Theme
The Native Son soundtrack has been used by many in Hip-Hop
18. Dead or Alive by Jay-Z and Sauce Money
Hov and Sauce are back over “Bigger’s Theme”
19. Grand Puba feat. Kid Capri “Back It Up”
The two Hip-Hop legends connect over a Mtume sample
20. Closer
Another One From The Kiss The World Goodbye Album
21. Infamous Mobb “Closer”
A member of the Infamous Mobb Deep Family, Infamous Mobb would sample “Closer” and make it their own