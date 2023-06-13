A new viral trend took off after one user asked social media to “name a famous historic battle” without searching on Google. Though this user probably had such serious intentions, we know Twitter takes nothing seriously. Without a doubt, social media users have shared some of the most comical responses. Check out a thread of our favorite famous historic battles inside.
One Twitter user Sarah Bellum (@tamsully12), shared a tweet that reads: “WITHOUT GOOGLING. Name a famous historic battle.” Some people might think responses would include mentions of war, politics or religion. However, Twitter and its’ users are some of the most creative people on the planet. They found the sheer comedy and enjoyment in such a simple tweet. It’s legendary.
Many Twitter users who responded referenced culturally relevant moments like rapper Meek Mill’s battle with McDonald’s french fries in the pool. While others reposted with a photo of Queen Latifah’s character Khadijah James from “Living Single” and that treacherous fax machine. Another user posted a photo of rapper Webbie and another photo of the hosts from “The Breakfast Club,” referencing his infamous interview on the platform. The last one we will mention before we get to our list of favorites is Tisha Campbell’s famed “Martin” character Gina and that damn headboard.
Twitter users are so quick-witted, sharing some of the most iconic moments in pop culture. There are too many to name, but we compiled a list of some of our favorite viral tweets from the thread. Comment your favorite famous historic battle down in the comments section.
Check out a thread of our favorite famous historic battles below:
Viral Twitter Thread Asks Users To Name A Famous Historic Battle Without Googling & Of Course, It’s Jokes was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. That Magazine Couldn’t Catch A BreakSource:SebastianAvenue
2. Webbie Trying To Pronounce Charlamagne Is The Real BattleSource:Southside_Gunn
3. This One Took Us OutSource:JoyfulRebelFilm
4. IYKYKSource:MalaikaMalz
5. JokesSource:SomaKazima
6. Bringing Down The House For SureSource:KensBestLyfe
7. This!Source:_Asiaaaqt
8. Whew! The Grit TrickSource:CarelessAB
9. PTSDSource:aChildOf2Worlds
10. That Elephant Had BEEFSource:kirawontmiss
11. A Forever FeudSource:stephsochill
12. Don’t Get Caught Slippin’Source:hyfreelance
13. Which Gamer Are You?Source:BleuCapone
14. Historic Family Battle of a LifetimeSource:SomaKazima
15. Last One, We Couldn’t ResistSource:stephnav
