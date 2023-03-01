HOT SHOTS: NAV “Never Sleep” Tour At The Ritz

In case you missed it, Toronto MC NAV made his way to The Ritz this past Tuesday (Feb. 28) for the latest stop of his “Never Sleep” Tour. With Michigan-bred rapper SoFaygo and fellow Torontonian artist RealestK in tow as special guests, the Northern energy was definitely felt here in NC! Check out our gallery for highlights!
1. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
NAV performs at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC, February 28, 2023 the ritz,nav,sofaygo,realestk
2. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
3. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
4. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
5. NAV @ The RitzSource:Quan Vuitton
6. SoFaygo @ The RitzSource:Quan Vuitton
SoFaygo performs during NAV’s “Never Sleep” concert at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC, February 28, 2023 the ritz,nav,sofaygo,realestk
7. SoFaygo @ The RitzSource:Quan Vuitton
8. NAV @ The RitzSource:Quan Vuitton
9. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
10. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
11. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
12. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
13. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
14. NAV @ The RitzSource:Nick Mintz
15. NAV @ The RitzSource:Quan Vuitton
16. NAV @ The RitzSource:Quan Vuitton
