Celebrity Christmas photos are one of our favorite aspects of the holidays. A star-studded list of celebs rang in Christmas with family, love, and tons of gifts this holiday season. From matching pajamas to expensive presents, here are some of our favorite Christmas moments from the celebrity world.

Tia Mowry rang in the Christmas holiday with her adorable children, Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5. In a photo carousel shared on Instagram Dec. 25, the actress and entrepreneur posed for a sweet family photo alongside Cree and Cairo. The trio were all smiles as they celebrated Christmas at Mowry’s cozy Los Angeles home.

The Sister, Sister star dressed to impress for the yuletide season in a white Alice and Olivia top paired with a matching mini skirt. Cairo and Cree wore white to complement their mom’s festive look.

In the caption, Mowry admitted that 2023 wasn’t her best year. In April, the 45-year-old Hollywood star finalized her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Despite their split, Mowry penned that she was “incredibly happy to be spending the holidays” with her “beautiful family.”

“Being able to cherish these moments together has become even more precious,” she continued. “Every day, I am reminded of how blessed I am to have my kids and to be able to provide them with the support and love they need to thrive. However, I acknowledge that this journey wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of my community, always pouring into me and lifting me up.”

The Tinseltown star thanked fans for giving her “strength and encouragement” to get through the difficult rough patch.

“Thank you all, and Merry Christmas,” she added.

Before sharing photos of her holiday celebration, Mowry showed off her dazzling Christmas tree with a video in which she rocked a sexy red dress.

How Our Favorite Celebs Celebrated Christmas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com