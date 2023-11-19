IBM Pulls Ads Off X After Elon Musk Endorses Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory, White House Also Condemns Phony Stark

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

X is scrambling to defend itself after its owner, Elon Musk , got caught out there endorsing an antisemitic post.

Elon Musty has seriously stepped in it.

On his sh*tty platform X, a user pushed the false narrative that Jews are pushing the hatred of white people, writing in a post, “deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s— now about western Jewish populations,” adding that he realizes “minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”

Musk couldn’t help himself and responded to the headass post by writing, “You have said the actual truth,” which garnered 6 million views.

The fallout from Musk’s endorsement of the antisemitic post was swift. Spotted on Raw Story, IBM immediately pulled ads off the struggling platform due to a lack of companies willing to advertise on it.

Per Raw Story:

Nonprofit Media Matters on Thursday reported that it found Apple, Oracle, and IBM ads displayed next to posts touting Hitler and the Nazi Party on X.

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination, and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” the New York-based tech firm said in response to an AFP inquiry.

The White House Condemned Elon Musk

Musk’s endorsement of an unfounded antisemitic conspiracy drew an immediate response from the White House.

“We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement. “We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate and an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities.”

X’s “CEO,” Linda Yaccarino, issued a statement asserting that X’s perspective is always to condemn discrimination. Does she know her boss doesn’t know that?

X users have also been condemning Phony Stark on his platform. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

