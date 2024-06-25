Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Aswould say, “Wristpiece bling-blaow, neckpiece blizzard” & that’s how some of your favorite rappers came to Birthday Bash ATL 2024 . The amount of ice worn in State Farm Arena on June 22nd was absurd. Check up on your friend who was sitting on floor level because Rob49’s Vulture Island chain may have made them go blind! ATL had to be in the building when Killer Mike hit the stage with that huge chain, we know he’s still icing his neck from all that weight.

Check out the full recap below of your favorite rapper putting that ish on & staying iced out!

