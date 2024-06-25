Listen Live
Entertainment

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Source: R1 / other

As Bossman Dlow would say, “Wristpiece bling-blaow, neckpiece blizzard” & that’s how some of your favorite rappers came to Birthday Bash ATL 2024. The amount of ice worn in State Farm Arena on June 22nd was absurd. Check up on your friend who was sitting on floor level because Rob49’s Vulture Island chain may have made them go blind! ATL had to be in the building when Killer Mike hit the stage with that huge chain, we know he’s still icing his neck from all that weight.

Check out the full recap below of your favorite rapper putting that ish on & staying iced out!

RELATED: ‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

RELATED: Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

Source:other

2.

Source:other

3.

Source:other

4.

Source:other

5.

Source:other

6.

Source:other

7.

Source:other

8.

Source:other

9.

Source:other

10.

Source:other

11.

Source:other

12.

Source:other

13.

Source:other

14.

Source:other

15.

Source:other

16.

Source:other

17.

Source:other

18.

Source:other

19.

Source:other

20.

Source:other

21.

Source:other

22.

Source:other

23.

Source:other
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
23 items

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Nene Leakes Returns To Reality TV With New Show, ‘Outrageous Love’

Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Anderson .Paak Links With Lexus & Amazon Music For Campaign For Music & Nature Lovers

Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

36 items

Stone Soul 2024: Our Favorite Moments

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close