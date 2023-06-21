Listen Live
ICYMI: Juneteenth Honors 2023 Featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Rohan Marley + More! [Photos]

Published on June 21, 2023

Juneteenth Honors 2023

Source: The Juneteenth Foundation / thejuneteenthfoundation.com


The Juneteenth Foundation is back with their 2nd annual Juneteenth Honors, an upscale awards show that brings together African American culture’s biggest names in music, sports, film, and philanthropy.

RELATED: Our Founder Cathy Hughes Honored At The Inaugural Juneteenth Honors!

The Juneteenth Honors is an awards and music show that commemorates our national Juneteenth holiday and the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in 1865. For the second edition, the show included some of the world’s largest names in entertainment, music, and culture! The event will be hosted by MC Late and honored; Tamika Mallory, Rohan Marley plus more with performances by Ashanti, Ja Rule, Toosii, Iam Compton, Lalah Hathaway and the Howard University Gospel Choir.

Contunie scrolling for photos from this amazing event!

READ MORE ABOUT JUNETEENTH:

ICYMI: Juneteenth Honors 2023 Featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Rohan Marley + More! [Photos]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

2. Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

3. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

DJ 5'9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

4. Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

5. Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

6. Rohan Marley At The 2023 Juneteenth Honors

Rohan Marley At The 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

7. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

8. Lalah Hathaway At The 2023 Juneteenth Honors

Lalah Hathaway At The 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

9. MC Lyte At The 2023 Juneteenth Honors

MC Lyte At The 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

10. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

11. Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

12. Juneteenth Honors

Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

13. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

14. Iam Compton Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Iam Compton Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

15. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

DJ 5'9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

16. Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

17. Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti & Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

18. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

19. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

20. Tamika Mallory at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

Tamika Mallory at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

21. MC Lyte & Rohan Marley at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

MC Lyte & Rohan Marley at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

22. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

DJ 5'9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

23. Juneteenth Honors

Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

24. Iam Compton, MC Lyte & Toosii at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

Iam Compton, MC Lyte & Toosii at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

25. MC Lyte at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

MC Lyte at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

26. Rohan Marley, Ja Rule, MC Lyte & Hill Harper At The 2023 Juneteenth Honors

Rohan Marley, Ja Rule, MC Lyte & Hill Harper At The 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

27. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

28. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

29. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

DJ 5'9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

30. Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

31. Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Toosii Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

32. Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ja Rule Performing At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

33. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

DJ 5'9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

34. MC Lyte at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

MC Lyte at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

35. DJ 5’9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors

DJ 5'9 at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

36. Juneteenth Honors

Juneteenth Honors Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital 

37. Ashanti & Ja Rule At The Juneteenth Honors 2023

Ashanti & Ja Rule At The Juneteenth Honors 2023 Source:@jeffondigital

Juneteenth Honors Photos by @JeffOnDigital

