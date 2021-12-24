The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the Holiday Season which means time with family and loved ones! Leading up to the New Year there’s definitely lots of love in the air! Below are a few images of Black Love celebrating Christmas and Kwanzaa!

Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline [Holiday Edition] was originally published on kysdc.com