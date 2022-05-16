India.Arie Roasts Jack Harlow For Limiting Brandy As “Ray J’s Sister”

From her unforgettable debut in 1994 with a solid self-titled album, leading to three decades of hit music, movies, TV fame, Broadway, motherhood and so much more, R&B icon Brandy has truly earned her fan-given title as “The Vocal Bible.”
However, it took one simple “who’s Brandy?” comment by up-and-coming white rapper Jack Harlow to spark a social media outcry in defense of an artist who many see as a pioneer of Black music in general. Unsurprisingly enough, the one currently leading the Brandy Brigade is none other than fellow soul crooner, India.Arie.
“Who’s Ray J’s sister?” is the comment that Harlow said during a very viral HOT 97 interview recently that really got India.Arie going. “Just because you make Black music doesnt mean you know black culture,” she wrote on her IG Stories over a screengrab of the interview, further adding, “if U dont know Brandys voice when you hear it …. WHO EVEN ARE YOU?” [sic]
India’s distaste for the Come Home the Kids Miss You emcee only got more scathing as she continued, writing in another post, “When an ACTUAL MUSICIAN! WHO MAKES BLACK MUSIC! Deduces ones of the industries MOST IMPORTANT VOICES! @brandy To Ray Jays SISTER who is famous (mostly) for his Proximity to Kim Kardashians.” She made her point even more clear with one last IG Story, adding, “And, And WE HEAR @brandy Influence Eh-VER-REE-WHERE! PLENTY of Non Black signers. (Ask them) Even MALE singers. Gospel singers. AND PEOPLE KNOW RAY J BETTER? the shits STUPID. STUPID. STUPID. STUPID!”
It’s worth nothing that India.Arie and Brandy are the best of industry friends, using many moments over the years to praise each other’s work and also collaborating frequently to make amazing music together. With that said, the “Brown Skin” singer’s sentiments seen above shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.
Even though Jack Harlow was born just three months before the release of Brandy’s 1998 magnum opus sophomore album, Never Say Never, many agreed that his position as an artist making music of Black origin with a growing trend of sampling 90s/2000s hits should also come with better musical knowledge.
Take a look below at the many reactions to India.Arie letting Jack Harlow have it over Brandy. Let us know if you agree as well or think he deserves a pass for skipping over the legacy of B-Rocka:
1. He considers himself a hip hop/r&b artist…… so white or black you need to know your influences in the categories you work in
2. Stop caping for him. Brandy has influenced every singer in the last two decades. He’s just another culture vulture. Brandy is the reason we know Ray J. She literally put him on.
3. India.Arie really spilled 😭😭😭 you can literally listen to radio and say “that’s a Brandy run,” “that’s a Brandy layering,” and “that’s how Brandy would approach that!”
4. India Arie remains the truth and so real because PLEASE come for that ass 😭👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽✨
5. Jack Harlow is 24, by the time he was 10 Brandy was irrelevant. Moesha went off the air 2 years after he was born. Her “Greatest Hits” album came out when he was 7. India Arie showing her colors..that bitterness gonna eat y’all alive.
6. India Arie was being extra. Jack Harlow was born in ‘98…the same year “Angel in Disguise” came out. The height of Brandy’s popularity was done before that kid was in 3rd grade. It ain’t that deep.
7. I’m sorry y’all but I agree with India arie. Jack is just another culture vulture 🤷🏽♀️
8. She speaks about Brandy with such PASSION. She loves her DOWN!!!
9. If Jack Harlow don’t recognize Brandy voice , he definitely don’t know who India Arie is 😂 she wasting her breath 😭😭
10. India.Arie will fight you barefoot in the street on the hottest day of the summer about Brandy.
