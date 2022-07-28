Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease.

Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she shared her circumstances in a series of Tik Tok videos. She initially revealed her diagnosis back in March 2022, and has been getting plenty of support.

Reports Newsweek:

The 27-year-old, who has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram and a further 430,000 on TikTok, has been documenting her health struggles in a series of videos on social media since going public with her diagnosis in March.

On June 11, social media star Tew shared a video of herself struggling to get up from her bed as her weight plummeted and muscle atrophy weakened her legs.

“I lost all my muscle and strength due to immune system, aids and being in a hospital bed for so long,” she captioned the heart-wrenching clip, which has been viewed more than 12 million times.

The clip, see below, is tough to watch.

But another reason the clip has gone viral is because Gena Tew has been affiliated with a number of notable male celebrities, including…ya know what, that’s neither her nor there, and it’s all speculation.

Although she doesn’t know who gave her the disease, AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is caused by the HIV virus, she does believe she’s had it for at least 8 to 10 years. But beyond her alleged celeb attachments, she notes that she was raped a couple of times and that the culprit could have also been a dirty needle from a tattoo gun.

Twitter has plenty of theories, which you can see in the gallery. But perhaps more importantly, Tew’s situation is pushing people to get tested regularly.

Also, she seems to be doing better healthwise.

