J. Cole Calls Dissing Kendrick Lamar The “Lamest Sh-t” He Ever Did, Social Media Reacts

That Kendrick Lamar diss that J. Cole dropped on Friday? He’s already recanted it.

The North Carolina rapper was on stage this weekend, performing at his Dreamville Festival when he spoke about how proud he was of his latest project, Might Delete Later.

However, that title proved to be a little too on the nose for the album’s last track, “7 Minute Drill.”

“I’m so proud of Might Delete Later, except for one part. It’s one part of that sh-t that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest sh-t I did in my f-cking life, right?” he told the crowd. “I damn near had a relapse… I ain’t gonna lie to y’all. The past two days have felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years.”

Then, he not only seemed apologetic about the diss but went on to praise Kendrick.

“I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf**kers to ever touch a f-cking microphone?” he added.

He then instructed his manager to delete the song from streaming services, proving that he really does regret the barbs he took at Kendrick.

The so-called beef started a few weeks ago when Kendrick responded to Cole rapping, “Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot, is it Aubrey, or me?/ We the big three like we started a league.”

K. Dot wasn’t feeling the camaraderie and said, “F-ck the big three, n-gga it’s just big me,” on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

On Friday, Cole responded with bars like “He still doin’ shows but fell off like the Simpsons” and critiques his entire discography, calling his material boring.

While Cole was addressed in Kenrick’s diss, many of the Cali rapper’s bars were directed at Drake who’s yet to respond.

Apologizing for a diss is unheard of in hip-hop; see how social media is reacting to the about-face below.

