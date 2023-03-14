Ja Morant Out Of NBA Indefinitely, Reportedly “Taking Time” In Counseling Program, Twitter Reacts To Leaked Strip Club Pics

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

NBA superstar Ja Morant is indefinitely out of the league and reportedly at a counseling program in Florida, according to ESPN . The news comes days after the Memphis Grizzlies’ All-Star guard apologized for showing off a firearm during an Instagram Live recording.

On Monday evening, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was asked whether fans could expect Morant to return to action by the end of this week. “There are a lot of internal dialogues going on, and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with,” he told reporters. “Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these two games.”

“I’ve said that he’s taking time and responsibility to get better for himself so that he can be better for our team,” Jenkins added. “I’m not going to really comment further until there’s more updates necessary.”

Morant released a statement last week apologizing for his recent spate of actions. He also mentioned he would “take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress.”

Meanwhile, photos were leaked from Morant’s night of fun at Shotgun Willie’s, the Colorado strip club where the baller appeared to flash a firearm. Two of the establishment’s employees allege Morant spent at least $50,000 during that specific visit.

But club owner Deborah Dunafon told the New York Post that Morant has visited Shotgun Willie’s before, and she prefers his patronage to some of the spot’s past guests. “This kid, real young, was exceptionally respectful, and sweet and he did not drink [on his second visit],” she said. “We’ve had [Denver] Nuggets and Broncos … come in and pitch quarters at the girls, be disrespectful and nasty. He’s marvelous.”

