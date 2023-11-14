Jacksonville Jaguar Zay Jones Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Jacksonville Jaguar Zay Jones has been arrested for striking the mother of his child. According to TMZ, the disagreement was just verbal at first, but as the exchange became more heated, he allegedly put his hands on her.

The alleged incident took place at a Jacksonville-area apartment complex on Monday afternoon after the victim said she would be leaving the area and returning to Orlando.

Cops observed “several small scratches” on the woman’s neck “consistent with marks from a fingernail” resulting from the disagreement.

Hours later, Jones was arrested and charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm at the Duval County jail around 6 pm, with his court appearance occurring this morning.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, which in Florida is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Alternatively, Jones may also be put on probation and do some community service.

The Jaguars know of the situation and revealed they’re still discovering details regarding the alleged incident in a statement.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement to ESPN. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

This isn’t Jones’ first run-in with the law, with the first happening back in 2018 when he was naked and reportedly broke a window with his foot and attempted to jump out of the 30th floor of the hotel. A struggle ensued as his brother, fellow NFL player and then-Minnesota Viking, Cayleb, tried calming him down.

The Jaguars are 6-3 on the season, with Jones only playing in three games this year because of a right knee injury.

