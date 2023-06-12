The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Did Ms. Janet Jackson find a new lover?! Close your eyes Jermaine Dupri ! Love can be right behind you…in this case, Janet’s alleged new boo was literally behind her as a backup dancer.

Dario Boatner is a 24 year old dancer/actor & creative director from Detroit. The multi talented star has landed major placements working with Rihanna in Volume 3 & 4 SavagexFenty as well as performing at Super Bowl LV with The Weeknd.

The alleged couple has recently been in the news for locking lips in the middle of a performance.

That’s the way love goes now! Check out some photos of Janet Jackson’s rumored boo, Dario Boatner below.

Janet Jackson Locking Lips With 24 Year-Old Dancer, Dario Boatner [Photos] was originally published on majicatl.com