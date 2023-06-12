Did Ms.Janet Jackson find a new lover?! Close your eyes Jermaine Dupri! Love can be right behind you…in this case, Janet’s alleged new boo was literally behind her as a backup dancer.
Dario Boatner is a 24 year old dancer/actor & creative director from Detroit. The multi talented star has landed major placements working with Rihanna in Volume 3 & 4 SavagexFenty as well as performing at Super Bowl LV with The Weeknd.
The alleged couple has recently been in the news for locking lips in the middle of a performance.
That’s the way love goes now! Check out some photos of Janet Jackson’s rumored boo, Dario Boatner below.
RELATED: Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
RELATED: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced
RELATED: Gabrielle Union Links Up With Janet Jackson At Her ‘Together Again’ Tour
Janet Jackson Locking Lips With 24 Year-Old Dancer, Dario Boatner [Photos] was originally published on majicatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game