Janet Jackson Tour Setlist

Published on June 6, 2024

Get ready to groove with the one and only Janet Jackson! She’s coming to Indiana on June 23rd and we got her Tour Setlist Below!

1. I want you

2. Together Again

4. FeedBack

5. So Much Betta

6. If

7. No Sleeep

8. Got Til Its gone

9. Thats the way Love goes

10. Enjoy

11. What have you done for me lately

12. Nasty

13. The Pleasure Principle

14. Because of Love

15. When I think of you

16. The Best Things In Life are Free

17. Control

18. When we Oooo

19. Together Again

20. Come Back To Me

21. Let’s Wait Awhile

22. Again

23. Any Time, Any Place

24. I Get Lonely

25. All For You

26. Come On Get up

27. Throb

28. Girlfriend/Boyfriend

29. Like you Don’t Love Me

30. Do it 2 Me

31. So Excited

32. The Knowledge

33. Miss You Much

34. Love Will Never Do

35. Alright

36. Escapade

37. Scream

38. Rhythm Nation

39. Together Again

