Janet Jackson Tour Setlist was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. I want you
2. Together Again
3.
4. FeedBack
5. So Much Betta
6. If
7. No Sleeep
8. Got Til Its gone
9. Thats the way Love goes
10. Enjoy
11. What have you done for me lately
12. Nasty
13. The Pleasure Principle
14. Because of Love
15. When I think of you
16. The Best Things In Life are Free
17. Control
18. When we Oooo
19. Together Again
20. Come Back To Me
21. Let’s Wait Awhile
22. Again
23. Any Time, Any Place
24. I Get Lonely
25. All For You
26. Come On Get up
27. Throb
28. Girlfriend/Boyfriend
29. Like you Don’t Love Me
30. Do it 2 Me
31. So Excited
32. The Knowledge
33. Miss You Much
34. Love Will Never Do
35. Alright
36. Escapade
37. Scream
38. Rhythm Nation
39. Together Again
