News

Jayce’s Journey Inc. Celebrates Autism Awareness Month With Star Studded Sneaker Ball Gala [Photos]

Published on April 5, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Jayce's Journey Inc. Autism Awareness Sneaker Ball

Source: Mark Gunter / The Forefront Group

On Sunday April 2nd, Jayce’s Journey Inc. kicked off National Autism Awareness Month with its inaugural premiere fundraising gala “Sneaker Ball.” Celebrities and supporters joined Jayce’s Journey Inc. founder Deidre Price and her son to bring awareness and raise money towards the cause. Check out the gallery from the star studded and impactful community event inside.

Price created the foundation to bring awareness to autism, raising over $30k, which will directly benefit ASD resources and services. The fundraising gala took place at The Mr. C Hotel in Beverly Hills, where key game-changers, industry insiders, and diversity & inclusion advocates gathered for a fun evening where fashion meets philanthropy in support of Autism Awareness.

This year’s cocktail gala included an auctioned live painting from Nick Alexander, a silent auction to support resources for the ASD community, and a performance from the award-winning ensemble, 1500 or Nothin.’ The collective has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, T.I., Bruno Mars, B.o.B and many more. The Sneaker Ball provided attendees with the opportunity to connect with top professionals, influencers, and sports figures from around the region.

Celebrities like Loni Love, O.T. Genasis, Durand Bernarr, Brooke Valentine and the LA Clippers were all in attendance to celebrate the work Deidre is doing for the community, which has affected her son Jayce.

Deidre has over 10 years of project management experience, implementing projects for some of the largest corporations in the world. She says her most important job to date is being Jayce’s mother and primary caregiver, which is why she founded Jayce’s Journey Inc. after discovering the need for education and transparency amongst minorities as it relates to Autism.

Great work, Deidre and team!

Check out a gallery from the inaugural Sneaker Ball gala with some of your favorite stars below:

Jayce’s Journey Inc. Celebrates Autism Awareness Month With Star Studded Sneaker Ball Gala [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Jayce & His Mommy Deidre

Jayce & His Mommy Deidre Source:The Forefront Group

2. O.T. Genasis Supporting The Cause

O.T. Genasis Supporting The Cause Source:The Forefront Group

3. All Smiles For A Beautiful Foundation

All Smiles For A Beautiful Foundation Source:The Forefront Group

4. Stunning Gowns & Cozy Kicks

Stunning Gowns & Cozy Kicks Source:The Forefront Group

5. Jayce’s Journey Inc. Autism Awareness Sneaker Ball

Jayce's Journey Inc. Autism Awareness Sneaker Ball Source:The Forefront Group

6. Loni Showed Love

Loni Showed Love Source:The Forefront Group

7. Duran Bernarr Came Out To Celebrate

Duran Bernarr Came Out To Celebrate Source:The Forefront Group

8. Brooke Valentine In All Red

Brooke Valentine In All Red Source:The Forefront Group

9. LA Clippers

LA Clippers Source:The Forefront Group

10. Get Into It

Get Into It Source:The Forefront Group

11. Just Gorgeous

Just Gorgeous Source:The Forefront Group

12. Jayce’s Journey Inc. Received So Much Support

Jayce's Journey Inc. Received So Much Support Source:The Forefront Group

13. A Time They Had

A Time They Had Source:The Forefront Group

14. Sneaker Ball Fits

Sneaker Ball Fits Source:The Forefront Group

15. Young Jayce Making A Difference

Young Jayce Making A Difference Source:The Forefront Group

16. Dripped In Gold

Dripped In Gold Source:The Forefront Group

17. Austin Thach With The Ones

Austin Thach With The Ones Source:The Forefront Group

18. The Girls Served

The Girls Served Source:The Forefront Group

19. Just Fab

Just Fab Source:The Forefront Group

20. The Band Goin’ Off

The Band Goin' Off Source:The Forefront Group

21. Such A Dope Event

Such A Dope Event Source:The Forefront Group

22. The Love Is Felt

The Love Is Felt Source:The Forefront Group

23. Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls

Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Source:The Forefront Group

24. Red Was A Moment This Night

Red Was A Moment This Night Source:The Forefront Group

25. For The Family

For The Family Source:The Forefront Group

26. Support Jayce’s Journey Inc.

Support Jayce's Journey Inc. Source:The Forefront Group
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Close