Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith [PHOTOS]

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman!
This month, she released two new songs called “Changing Your Story” and “Power of Love. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and social injustice shakes up America, Carr’s new songs provide perspective on love and pushing through. She also recently announced that she’d be releasing a 5-week “Principles To Winning In Life” e-course.
“This is a very strong and pivotal opportunity that I have to give you powerful information and principles to make sure that your life is lining up with God’s word concerning you,” she says about the course.
Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith
